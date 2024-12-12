Vaccines and values: When you’re having a tough conversation about medicine, don’t just pile on evidence − listen to someone’s ‘moral foundations’
By John Rovers, Professor of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Drake University
David Higgins, Research Fellow and Instructor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Being presented with facts doesn’t do much good if you don’t feel like your core values are respected. That’s especially true when it comes to health care decisions.
