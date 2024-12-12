Tolerance.ca
Argentina’s soaring poverty levels don’t seem to be hurting president Javier Milei – but the honeymoon could be over

By Nicolas Forsans, Professor of Management and Co-director of the Centre for Latin American & Caribbean Studies, University of Essex
Argentina, a nation once ranked among the wealthiest in the world, has found itself grappling with severe economic challenges over the past 25 years. Then, one year ago, provocative libertarian economist Javier Milei was inaugurated as its new president.

Known for his flamboyant persona and radical views, Milei is one of the most polarising figures in global politics, celebrated by some as a visionary reformer and dismissed by others as El…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
