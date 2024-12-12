Air pollution has contributed to 16 million deaths in India in the past decade – new study
By Petter Ljungman, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
Suganthi Jaganathan, PhD Candidate, Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Several schools in Delhi close during winter for at least two weeks because of high air pollution levels. Every winter, widespread crop burning in north India and weather conditions add to the already high air pollution levels from traffic, industry and waste burning, which build a thick smog, block sunlight, and make the air heavier to breathe.…
