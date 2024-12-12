Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who really cares for the British countryside? Not landowners, says green campaigner’s new book

By Christopher Rodgers, Professor of Law, Newcastle University
Britain’s natural environment is depleted and, despite nascent government schemes to manage the land differently, struggling to recover from centuries of destruction – plus more recent threats like climate change. What if the biggest obstacles to its recovery are the people we have entrusted to look after it?

Author and green campaigner Guy Shrubsole’s latest book, The Lie of the Land: Who Really Cares for the Countryside? argues for a radical reappraisal of property…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Assad’s fall means for the Middle East – and Russia
~ From ‘ghost guns’ to gangs, 5 lessons from Canada for NZ firearms reform
~ Are tobacco and cannabis economic substitutes or complements? New research suggests it changes with age
~ Many people don’t get financial advice even though it can help ensure a comfortable retirement
~ Decorating your Christmas tree? Try these crafts inspired by Aussie plants and animals
~ Will we have a COVID wave, spike or blip this Christmas? It depends where you live
~ Friday essay: Ukraine is the world’s most heavily mined country. Meet some of the people cleaning up this deadly mess
~ Sudan: SAF airstrike on crowded market a flagrant war crime
~ England’s planned pay increase for teachers isn’t enough to recruit the 6,500 more the government wants
~ US role in Syria is unclear in wake of Assad’s fall from power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter