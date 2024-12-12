Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hippos have been neglected by scientists – that’s why we’re building Africa’s first hippo database

By Hannah Lacy, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Leeds
Compared with Africa’s other big animals, hippos have been relatively neglected in scientific research. Partly, this is because they’re hard to study and dangerous to encounter.

Hippos tend to live in wetland areas often partly submerged in rivers, lakes and swamps – habitats that overlap with areas where people live, farm and fish. Though hippos are plant-eaters and don’t see humans as food, they’re highly territorial and aggressive in water. Along with their huge teeth and sheer size, this makes them one of the deadliest large mammals in the world: around…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Dutton’s nuclear policy would have coal-fired power stations operating for a lot longer
~ Why distrust in powerful politicians is part of a functioning democracy – podcast
~ Syria’s self-governing democratic north-east comes under attack with country in flux
~ It’s hard to distinguish conscious from unconscious states in patients – a more precautionary approach is needed
~ Syria: fall of Assad a blow for Iran’s ‘Shia crescent’ – here are its foreign policy options in the new-look Middle East
~ Red One: this Dwayne Johnson flop demonstrates Hollywood’s longstanding problem with Christmas
~ How to catch a supernova explosion before it happens – and what we can learn from it
~ Christmas adverts: decoding the trusted formula used to pull on consumers’ heart strings
~ Three ways to reduce Europe’s flood risk
~ El Salvador: New Laws Threaten Free Expression, Privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter