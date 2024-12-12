Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s hard to distinguish conscious from unconscious states in patients – a more precautionary approach is needed

By Mona-Marie Wandrey, PhD Candidate in Philosophy of Science, University of Cambridge
Jonathan Birch, Professor of Philosophy, London School of Economics and Political Science
Sometimes, following a brain injury, patients have periods of wakefulness but can’t communicate with those around them. Might they still be feeling pain, pleasure or discomfort? Could it be that they still understand when loved ones speak to them, even if they can’t respond? Doctors and families alike find themselves asking these questions, unable to answer them with any confidence.

Despite the lack of certainty, doctors are still expected to make a diagnosis. They follow established procedures, looking for signs of “purposeful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Dutton’s nuclear policy would have coal-fired power stations operating for a lot longer
~ Why distrust in powerful politicians is part of a functioning democracy – podcast
~ Hippos have been neglected by scientists – that’s why we’re building Africa’s first hippo database
~ Syria’s self-governing democratic north-east comes under attack with country in flux
~ Syria: fall of Assad a blow for Iran’s ‘Shia crescent’ – here are its foreign policy options in the new-look Middle East
~ Red One: this Dwayne Johnson flop demonstrates Hollywood’s longstanding problem with Christmas
~ How to catch a supernova explosion before it happens – and what we can learn from it
~ Christmas adverts: decoding the trusted formula used to pull on consumers’ heart strings
~ Three ways to reduce Europe’s flood risk
~ El Salvador: New Laws Threaten Free Expression, Privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter