It’s hard to distinguish conscious from unconscious states in patients – a more precautionary approach is needed
By Mona-Marie Wandrey, PhD Candidate in Philosophy of Science, University of Cambridge
Jonathan Birch, Professor of Philosophy, London School of Economics and Political Science
Sometimes, following a brain injury, patients have periods of wakefulness but can’t communicate with those around them. Might they still be feeling pain, pleasure or discomfort? Could it be that they still understand when loved ones speak to them, even if they can’t respond? Doctors and families alike find themselves asking these questions, unable to answer them with any confidence.
Despite the lack of certainty, doctors are still expected to make a diagnosis. They follow established procedures, looking for signs of “purposeful…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 12, 2024