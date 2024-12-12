Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: New Laws Threaten Free Expression, Privacy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Plenary session at the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, on June 1, 2023, in San Salvador, El Salvador.  ©2023 Alex Peña/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – El Salvador’s recently approved cybersecurity and data protection laws contain sweeping provisions that threaten media freedom and privacy rights, Human Rights Watch said today. El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly, dominated by President Nayib Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas (New Ideas), approved both laws on November 12, 2024. The cybersecurity law establishes a State Cybersecurity Agency (Agencia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Dutton’s nuclear policy would have coal-fired power stations operating for a lot longer
~ Why distrust in powerful politicians is part of a functioning democracy – podcast
~ Hippos have been neglected by scientists – that’s why we’re building Africa’s first hippo database
~ Syria’s self-governing democratic north-east comes under attack with country in flux
~ It’s hard to distinguish conscious from unconscious states in patients – a more precautionary approach is needed
~ Syria: fall of Assad a blow for Iran’s ‘Shia crescent’ – here are its foreign policy options in the new-look Middle East
~ Red One: this Dwayne Johnson flop demonstrates Hollywood’s longstanding problem with Christmas
~ How to catch a supernova explosion before it happens – and what we can learn from it
~ Christmas adverts: decoding the trusted formula used to pull on consumers’ heart strings
~ Three ways to reduce Europe’s flood risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter