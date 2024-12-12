Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Reveal Whereabouts of Disappeared Woman

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of detainees outside the Tocuyito jail to protest against the arrests of those demonstrating against the announced presidential election results, Pocaterra, Venezuela, August 26, 2024.  © 2024 Jacinto Oliveros/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – The Venezuelan government should urgently clarify whether Sofia Maria Sahagún Ortíz, a Venezuelan-Spanish citizen, has been arrested, and disclose her whereabouts, the grounds for her detention, and ensure respect for her rights, Human Rights Watch said today.Sahagún Ortíz’s family last heard from her on October 23,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
