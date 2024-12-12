Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli air strikes that killed at least 49 civilians further evidence of war crimes

By Amnesty International
Four separate air strikes by Israeli forces, which killed at least 49 civilians and decimated entire families in Lebanon, must be investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said today. Under international law, direct attacks on civilians or civilian objects, indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians, and disproportionate attacks that cause excessive incidental civilian loss […] The post Lebanon: Israeli air strikes that killed at least 49 civilians further evidence of war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
