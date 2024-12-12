Tolerance.ca
Climate projects take ‘invisible’ care work for granted: why this needs to change

By Seema Arora-Jonsson, Professor, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Care work forms the often invisible infrastructure of all life. It is largely carried out by women and other marginalised groups, and it holds up communities and societies. It can be work in relation to production, such as in farms or forests, as well as the work of reproduction and care in the home and community spaces.

Yet it is seldom recognised as “work” in policies or environmental and climate practice. It goes unacknowledged in formal statistics. For example, since in almost all countries men are predominantly listed as the landowners, the work done by others on farms, including…The Conversation


