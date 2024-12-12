Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine Parliament Adopts Bill on Legal Status of CRSV Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Artwork by the Ukrainian artist Julia Tveritina to raise awareness for the victims of sexual violence, at an art center in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 19, 2024. © 2024 Derek Gatopoulos/AP Photo Ukraine’s parliament has taken a critically important step towards providing survivors of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) with interim reparations, by adopting a law to codify the definition of CRSV in national legislation.The new law addresses acts of sexual violence—such as rape, forced pregnancy, and sexual exploitation—committed after February 20, 2014. It recognizes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
