Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Post-Assad Transition Should Center Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lies on the ground as a Syrian opposition fighter stands nearby, inside the Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria, December 8, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki (Beirut) – The ousting of Bashar al-Assad’s government by armed opposition groups has created a momentous opportunity for Syria to break with decades of repression and turn the page on human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. A better future for Syria requires addressing decades of abuse by the former government and other warring parties during the country’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
