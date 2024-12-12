Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Worldwide, Policies Leave Health Care Inaccessible for Too Many

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, Spain, January 26, 2024. © 2024 David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images Twelve years ago, on December 12, the United Nations General Assembly endorsed a resolution calling on all countries to achieve universal health coverage (UHC), while also establishing a day to reflect on our collective progress towards this goal. But this year’s International Health Coverage Day comes amid global failures to dedicate adequate public resources to health care, undermining the right to health for people around the world. UHC, a framework…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
