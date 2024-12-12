Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I'm Still Here': The Brazilian story of forced disappearances by the military dictatorship

By Fernanda Canofre
As Rubens Paiva's story fills cinemas and Brazilians learn more about the state terrorism that shattered lives and families, news about another coup attempt made the past even more present.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
