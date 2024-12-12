Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Meta outage hit Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more. Here’s what we know so far

By Toby Murray, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
A major outage is affecting users of popular social media and messaging services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp around the globe. All these platforms are run by the social media giant Meta.

As news of the outage spread, we learned that it affected almost all of Meta’s products, including Messenger and Threads, as well as Meta’s business products, such as Facebook Ads Manager and the Messenger API for Instagram.

Most services are beginning to come back online. But what went wrong, and what can we learn from this massive outage?

The scope of the outage

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I'm Still Here': The Brazilian story of forced disappearances by the military dictatorship
~ Hypnosis won’t put you under a spell. But it can open your mind to change – and help treat pain
~ Republicans soared in the recent US elections, but Democrats have reasons for optimism for 2026
~ Sports diplomacy: why the Australian government is spending $600 million on a new NRL team in PNG
~ Victorian independents’ potential High Court challenge to political donations laws has merit - and there are federal implications too
~ Big tech firms like Meta forced to pay for news, under Albanese government’s ‘news bargaining incentive’ charge
~ What’s next for Albertsons after calling off its $25B grocery merger with Kroger: More lawsuits
~ Deliberate disinformation campaigns are a public health risk – but NZ has no effective strategy to deal with it
~ Disaster happens when soldiers don’t act ethically. We can provide better training to support them
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: For Mark Dreyfus, antisemitism is very personal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter