Sports diplomacy: why the Australian government is spending $600 million on a new NRL team in PNG

By Stuart Murray, Bond University
The Australian taxpayer will fork out $600 million for a new NRL team in PNG. It is a bold, expensive and untried sports diplomacy adventure.The Conversation


