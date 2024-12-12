Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big tech firms like Meta forced to pay for news, under Albanese government’s ‘news bargaining incentive’ charge

By Rob Nicholls, Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
The new plan follows the Morrison government-era system known as the news media bargaining code, which saw companies such as Google and Meta (which owns Facebook) pay news organisations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I'm Still Here': The Brazilian story of forced disappearances by the military dictatorship
~ Hypnosis won’t put you under a spell. But it can open your mind to change – and help treat pain
~ Republicans soared in the recent US elections, but Democrats have reasons for optimism for 2026
~ A Meta outage hit Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more. Here’s what we know so far
~ Sports diplomacy: why the Australian government is spending $600 million on a new NRL team in PNG
~ Victorian independents’ potential High Court challenge to political donations laws has merit - and there are federal implications too
~ What’s next for Albertsons after calling off its $25B grocery merger with Kroger: More lawsuits
~ Deliberate disinformation campaigns are a public health risk – but NZ has no effective strategy to deal with it
~ Disaster happens when soldiers don’t act ethically. We can provide better training to support them
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: For Mark Dreyfus, antisemitism is very personal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter