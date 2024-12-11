Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disaster happens when soldiers don’t act ethically. We can provide better training to support them

By Deane-Peter Baker, Associate Professor of Ethics, Director of UNSW Military Ethics Research Lab and Innovation Network (MERLIN), UNSW Sydney
David Whetham, Professor of Ethics and the Military Profession, King's College London
Heather Lum, Assistant Professor of Human Systems Engineering, The Polytechnic School, Arizona State University
The Brereton Inquiry recommended reassessing the Australian Defence Force’s ethics training approach. Four years later it’s improved a bit, but could be much better.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s next for Albertsons after calling off its $25B grocery merger with Kroger: More lawsuits
~ Deliberate disinformation campaigns are a public health risk – but NZ has no effective strategy to deal with it
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: For Mark Dreyfus, antisemitism is very personal
~ Russia: Reject discriminatory bill banning non-Russian speaking migrant children from schools
~ “I was injured, but they can never take my life.”
~ Haiti: Justice and protection must follow reports of mass killing in Cité Soleil
~ Why Australian politicians are flocking to ‘Little Red Book’ to engage with Chinese voters
~ ‘Is this all there is?’ Retirement can be a painful transition if we don’t adjust our thinking
~ These 3 simple actions can save you money and help make the most of your rooftop solar
~ Many Australians are recording their visits to the doctor – some without permission
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter