Disaster happens when soldiers don’t act ethically. We can provide better training to support them
By Deane-Peter Baker, Associate Professor of Ethics, Director of UNSW Military Ethics Research Lab and Innovation Network (MERLIN), UNSW Sydney
David Whetham, Professor of Ethics and the Military Profession, King's College London
Heather Lum, Assistant Professor of Human Systems Engineering, The Polytechnic School, Arizona State University
The Brereton Inquiry recommended reassessing the Australian Defence Force’s ethics training approach. Four years later it’s improved a bit, but could be much better.
- Wednesday, December 11, 2024