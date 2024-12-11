Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Justice and protection must follow reports of mass killing in Cité Soleil

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International condemns the reports of mass killings that occurred between 6 and 7 December in the Wharf Jérémie neighborhood in Cité Soleil; the gang attack resulted in the deaths of 180 people, reported the Haitian prime minister’s office.  ‘’We are urging the Haitian authorities and the international community to redouble their efforts to protect the population in […] The post Haiti: Justice and protection must follow reports of mass killing in Cité Soleil appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
