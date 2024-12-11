These 3 simple actions can save you money and help make the most of your rooftop solar
By Dani Alexander, CEO, UNSW Energy Institute, UNSW Sydney
Baran Yildiz, Senior lecturer in Renewable Energy Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Michelle Vaqueiro-Contreras, Senior Research Fellow, School of Photovoltaics and Renewable Energy Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Mike Roberts, Senior Research Fellow in the Collaboration on Energy and Environmental Markets, UNSW Sydney
Even small actions, such as choosing the right rooftop solar set-up or changing when we use energy, can make a big difference.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 11, 2024