Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘A virtual seat at the family table’: why older people are among the biggest users of social media

By Bernardo Figueiredo, Associate Professor of Marketing, RMIT University
Torgeir Aleti, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
More than 70% of Australians aged 65 and older use social media to some degree. Improving digital literacy and online safety will help them benefit from it even more.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Reject discriminatory bill banning non-Russian speaking migrant children from schools
~ “I was injured, but they can never take my life.”
~ Haiti: Justice and protection must follow reports of mass killing in Cité Soleil
~ Why Australian politicians are flocking to ‘Little Red Book’ to engage with Chinese voters
~ ‘Is this all there is?’ Retirement can be a painful transition if we don’t adjust our thinking
~ These 3 simple actions can save you money and help make the most of your rooftop solar
~ Many Australians are recording their visits to the doctor – some without permission
~ Don’t understand your child’s report? Ask their teacher these questions instead
~ The sharp, smart humour of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein – and Gene Wilder’s genius performance – still stands up after 50 years
~ Penis envy, the Oedipus complex and authentic paths to meaning: 25 writers, from Siri Hustvedt to Colm Toibin, reflect on Freud’s legacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter