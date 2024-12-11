Tolerance.ca
The sharp, smart humour of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein – and Gene Wilder’s genius performance – still stands up after 50 years

By Chris Thompson, Lecturer in Theatre, Australian Catholic University
In the mid 1970s, Hoyts Cinema Centre in Bourke Street Melbourne (the first multi-screened cinema in Victoria) was my go-to place for new release movies.

In addition to three different screens, there was McClure’s Restaurant where on each table sat a black telephone with a direct line through to some “off-screen” waiter who took your order. The height of sophistication.

I would also pick up the latest copy of the Hoyts movie magazine filled with full page movie posters. A whole wall of my bedroom…The Conversation


