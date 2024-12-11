Tolerance.ca
Alberta’s lifting of restrictions on wolverine trapping could spell disaster for a declining population

By Jason T Fisher, Adjunct Professor; Head, Applied Conservation Macro Ecology Lab, University of Victoria
You never forget encountering your first wolverine. Mine was on the top of Grande Mountain outside Grande Cache, Alta., on a brilliant winter morning. It roared at me from the thick alpine bushes, then fled unseen into the wilderness. That exhilarating encounter was rare and is becoming rarer as Alberta and British Columbia’s wolverine populations rapidly decline.

Why do wildlife populations decline? Of all the things we do to nature, direct mortality — through hunting, trapping and fishing —


Read complete article

© The Conversation
