Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

23andMe’s struggles are a sign that direct-to-consumer DNA testing needs stronger oversight

By Aileen Editha, PhD Candidate in Law, Queen's University, Ontario
23andMe, a major company providing direct-to-consumer genetic testing, has been struggling financially since late 2023. In September 2024, the company’s stock hit a rock-bottom of US$0.30, down 96 per cent from its peak share price of US$17.65 in 2021.

Since its founding in 2006, 23andMe has sold more than 12 million testing kits globally and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Reject discriminatory bill banning non-Russian speaking migrant children from schools
~ “I was injured, but they can never take my life.”
~ Haiti: Justice and protection must follow reports of mass killing in Cité Soleil
~ Why Australian politicians are flocking to ‘Little Red Book’ to engage with Chinese voters
~ ‘Is this all there is?’ Retirement can be a painful transition if we don’t adjust our thinking
~ These 3 simple actions can save you money and help make the most of your rooftop solar
~ Many Australians are recording their visits to the doctor – some without permission
~ Don’t understand your child’s report? Ask their teacher these questions instead
~ ‘A virtual seat at the family table’: why older people are among the biggest users of social media
~ The sharp, smart humour of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein – and Gene Wilder’s genius performance – still stands up after 50 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter