MAiD and the law: B.C. case shows how courts offer crucial oversight when lives are at stake

By Isabel Grant, Law Professor, Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia
Trudo Lemmens, Professor of Health Law and Policy, University of Toronto
A B.C. judge’s injunction blocking a MAiD case has been denounced by supporters of broad access to medical assistance in dying. But judicial oversight over MAiD practice is essential.The Conversation


