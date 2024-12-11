Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northeast Syria: Displacement Worsens Aid Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people who fled the Aleppo countryside walk in Tabqa, Syria, December 4, 2024. © 2024 Orhan Qereman/Reuters (Beirut) – Tens of thousands of civilians seeking safety in Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria are facing dire conditions due to the lack of adequate shelter, water, food, and health care, Human Rights Watch said today. All parties to the conflict in Syria are obligated to ensure the unimpeded flow of aid, safe passage to fleeing civilians, and protection for those who stay.On November 27, a coalition of armed groups including Hay’et Tahrir al Sham…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
