Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shaping human rights for all

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights has paved the way forward when it was adopted in 1948, inspiring more than 80 international treaties as well as UN photographers, who captured everyday struggles and triumphs over the decades in their latest photo essay on the heels of Human Rights Day.


