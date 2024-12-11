Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Trump wants to shake up the FBI – here’s why he nominated Kash Patel to do it

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s nominee to direct the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), once declared that his first act in power would be to “shut down the FBI Hoover building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state”.

Trump appears to agree with the sentiment, but not the solution: why shut the FBI down when you can use it to harass your political enemies?

Trump plans to install Patel as FBI director to replace Christopher…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
