Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni: a burgeoning friendship the world should keep an eye on

By Vincenzo Galasso, Professor of Economics, Bocconi University
The friendship between Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk is the talk of Italy, and increasingly so since the latter secured a key role in the incoming administration of US president-elect Donald Trump.

The two first expressed their mutual admiration in an official picture during Musk’s visit to the Italian prime minister’s official residence, Palazzo Chigi, in June 2023. Six months later, Musk was a special guest at Atreju, an event for young members of Meloni’s party, Brothers of Italy.

At the end of October 2024, Musk was a guest at the Global Citizen…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
