Dave Onawelo and Wayne Bayley died from sickle cell crises – what needs to change so others might live?
By Funmi Dasaolu, Learning Disability Nurse, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust & NIHR Pre-Doctoral Clinical Academic Fellow, King's College London
Stephen Hibbs, HARP Doctoral Research Fellow and Haematology Registrar, Queen Mary University of London
In December 2023, 34-year-old Dave Onawelo told staff in the hospital emergency department at Whipps Cross Hospital in east London that he was experiencing a sickle cell crisis. While waiting to be seen, his mother raised concerns that Onawelo’s condition was worsening, but was told by hospital staff that she was being anxious. Over the following hours, he became unresponsive and died.
In May 2022, alone in a prison cell on the healthcare unit at HMP Pentonville in north London,…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 11, 2024