Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seven Victorian paper craft projects that could cut your Christmas consumption

By Alice Crossley, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, University of Lincoln
The Victorians are often credited with the invention of Christmas as we know it. That’s because the culture of Christmas was transformed during this period and expanded into a major holiday. It’s when several familiar Christmas staples emerged, such as decorated trees, cards and crackers.

While shop windows would be full of enticing commodities, and periodicals gave readers advice on what kinds of gifts to purchase (surrounded by columns of advertisements for new things to buy), the Victorians were also mindful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
