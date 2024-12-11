Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Assisted dying: what we might learn from experience of other controversial decisions in medicine

By Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Following the second reading (and parliamentary support) of Labour MP Kim Leadbetter’s terminally ill adults (end of life) bill on November 29, much of the public debate in England and Wales will now shift to questions around safeguards. If the safeguards aren’t considered adequate, the bill is unlikely to pass through the several parliamentary hurdles that remain before it becomes law.

So what safeguards or steps are needed to verify a person’s choice of assisted dying? To answer this question, lawmakers will look…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
