Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Early years funding boost: why the UK government is prioritising getting children school ready

By Jonathan Glazzard, Rosalind Hollis Professor of Education for Social Justice, University of Hull
The UK government is putting money into early years education in England. A funding boost of £75 million is intended to increase the number of staff and places for children in nurseries.

The pupil premium for early years is also rising by 45%: this funding is allocated to nurseries to help them educate children from disadvantaged backgrounds, whose parents are, for instance, receiving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
