Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan’s Post-COP29 Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police seize a poster that reads “Journalism is Not a Crime” during a protest by journalists in front of the Azerbaijan parliament building, December 28, 2021, Baku. In November 2023, Azerbaijani authorities arrested Abzas Media director Ulvi Hasanli, pictured on the right, and five of his colleagues on bogus charges. All six remain in pretrial detention. © 2021 Aziz Karimov/Getty Images The curtains had barely closed on the global United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP29, in Baku when Azerbaijani authorities resumed their crackdown on government critics. On…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shaping human rights for all
~ Trump wants to shake up the FBI – here’s why he nominated Kash Patel to do it
~ Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni: a burgeoning friendship the world should keep an eye on
~ Why Donald Trump’s election could hasten the end of US dollar dominance
~ Obsessing over the ‘true’ meaning of lyrics misses the point of songwriting
~ Polluting shipwrecks are the ticking time-bomb at the bottom of our oceans
~ Dave Onawelo and Wayne Bayley died from sickle cell crises – what needs to change so others might live?
~ Seven Victorian paper craft projects that could cut your Christmas consumption
~ Assisted dying: what we might learn from experience of other controversial decisions in medicine
~ Early years funding boost: why the UK government is prioritising getting children school ready
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter