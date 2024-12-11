Tolerance.ca
Mozambique: More than 30 killed in one week as protest death toll reaches 110

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports from Mozambican civil society groups that the death toll during protests has reached at least 110, with 34 people killed in the last week alone, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise, said:  “Enough is enough. For more than 50 days, Mozambique’s Frelimo-led government has refused to end […] The post Mozambique: More than 30 killed in one week as protest death toll reaches 110  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
