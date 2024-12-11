Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Red Sea tensions: 4 scholars explain what’s at stake for global trade and security

By Kagure Gacheche, Commissioning Editor, East Africa
The Red Sea region is a geopolitical hotspot. It holds strategic maritime importance as a global trade transit route and plays a crucial role in the broader region’s security and economic stability.

Various actors are vying for influence in this important region. They include Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, the US and Italy, which have set up military bases. Insecurity in the Red Sea region has a ripple effect on the cost of global trade. These military bases are intended…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan’s Post-COP29 Crackdown
~ Mozambique: More than 30 killed in one week as protest death toll reaches 110
~ Global: Confirmation of Saudi Arabia as 2034 FIFA World Cup host puts many lives at risk
~ Ghana’s election system keeps women out of parliament. How to change that
~ Hamas – hemmed in and isolated – finds itself with few options for the day after the Gaza war
~ The chilling crime spree of The Order – and its lasting effect on today’s white supremacists
~ Why being forced to precisely follow a curriculum harms teachers and students
~ US secretary of education helps set national priorities in a system primarily funded and guided by local governments
~ Infectious diseases killed Victorian children at alarming rates — their novels highlight the fragility of public health today
~ High rises made out of wood? What matters in whether ‘mass timber’ buildings are sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter