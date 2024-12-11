Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cat videos and wild caracals: how the internet’s viral trends can help conservation

By Gabriella Leighton, Post-Doctoral Fellow, University of Cape Town
Laurel Serieys, Postdoctoral Fellow - University of California and Institute for Communities and Wildlife, University of Cape Town
Have you recently opened YouTube or TikTok and immediately gone looking for cat videos? If your answer is “yes”, then you’re not alone: the global consumption of cat-related media online is simply massive. In 2015, there were over 2 million cat videos on YouTube alone, with an average of 12,000 views each – a higher average than any other category of YouTube content.

“Cats” is also one of the most searched keywords on the internet. As of 2023, there were 502…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan’s Post-COP29 Crackdown
~ Mozambique: More than 30 killed in one week as protest death toll reaches 110
~ Global: Confirmation of Saudi Arabia as 2034 FIFA World Cup host puts many lives at risk
~ Ghana’s election system keeps women out of parliament. How to change that
~ Hamas – hemmed in and isolated – finds itself with few options for the day after the Gaza war
~ The chilling crime spree of The Order – and its lasting effect on today’s white supremacists
~ Why being forced to precisely follow a curriculum harms teachers and students
~ US secretary of education helps set national priorities in a system primarily funded and guided by local governments
~ Infectious diseases killed Victorian children at alarming rates — their novels highlight the fragility of public health today
~ High rises made out of wood? What matters in whether ‘mass timber’ buildings are sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter