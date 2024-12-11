Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad’s break with France: why it happened and what it means for power dynamics in the Sahel region

By Ezenwa E. Olumba, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
Bernard Nwosu, Senior Research Fellow, Development Studies, University of Nigeria
The dissolution of the Chad-France defence pact raises questions about Chad’s next potential partners. It could also reshape power dynamics in the Sahel.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
