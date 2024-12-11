Chad’s break with France: why it happened and what it means for power dynamics in the Sahel region
By Ezenwa E. Olumba, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
Bernard Nwosu, Senior Research Fellow, Development Studies, University of Nigeria
The dissolution of the Chad-France defence pact raises questions about Chad’s next potential partners. It could also reshape power dynamics in the Sahel.
