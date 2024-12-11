Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is Latin America's birth rate declining?

By Dalia Tarek
“By 2100, more than 97 percent of countries—198 out of 204—will have fertility rates below what is necessary to sustain population size over time.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana’s election system keeps women out of parliament. How to change that
~ Hamas – hemmed in and isolated – finds itself with few options for the day after the Gaza war
~ The chilling crime spree of The Order – and its lasting effect on today’s white supremacists
~ Why being forced to precisely follow a curriculum harms teachers and students
~ US secretary of education helps set national priorities in a system primarily funded and guided by local governments
~ Infectious diseases killed Victorian children at alarming rates — their novels highlight the fragility of public health today
~ High rises made out of wood? What matters in whether ‘mass timber’ buildings are sustainable
~ Trump wants to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport immigrants – but the 18th-century law has been invoked only during times of war
~ Jacob Zuma’s MK Party poses a major threat to South African democracy – new book
~ Red Sea tensions: 4 scholars explain what’s at stake for global trade and security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter