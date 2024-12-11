Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya has moved people out of the country illegally: what the law says about extraordinary rendition

By Oscar Gakuo Mwangi, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Rwanda
Kenya has been accused by various non-state and state actors of supporting extraordinary rendition, which refers to the secret transfer of people from one country to another without due process of law and against their will. The most recent case of extraordinary rendition was the removal of Ugandan opposition politician Kizza…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana’s election system keeps women out of parliament. How to change that
~ Hamas – hemmed in and isolated – finds itself with few options for the day after the Gaza war
~ The chilling crime spree of The Order – and its lasting effect on today’s white supremacists
~ Why being forced to precisely follow a curriculum harms teachers and students
~ US secretary of education helps set national priorities in a system primarily funded and guided by local governments
~ Infectious diseases killed Victorian children at alarming rates — their novels highlight the fragility of public health today
~ High rises made out of wood? What matters in whether ‘mass timber’ buildings are sustainable
~ Trump wants to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport immigrants – but the 18th-century law has been invoked only during times of war
~ Jacob Zuma’s MK Party poses a major threat to South African democracy – new book
~ Red Sea tensions: 4 scholars explain what’s at stake for global trade and security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS