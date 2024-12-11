Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s booming creative industries could employ even more people – if they attract fresh international investment

By Jonathan Jones, Senior Lecturer at Newcastle University Business School, Newcastle University
Daniel Simandjuntak, Research Associate, Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, Newcastle University
Sara Maioli, Reader in Economics, Newcastle University
The UK’s creative industries are an economic success story, contributing £124.6 billion to the country’s economy in 2022 – around 6% of the total. These industries, which include film, TV and publishing, grew by more than 50% between 2010 and 2022.

According to the latest figures from the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (up to December 2022), there were 2.4…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
