Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queer: Daniel Craig is superb in this courageous William Burroughs adaptation

By James Miller, Senior Lecturer, School of Creative and Cultural Industries, Kingston University
In the early 1950s, William Burroughs – drug addict, homosexual and pioneering writer of what would come to be called the Beat generation – found himself in Mexico City. On the run after accidentally shooting his wife, Joan, during a drunken game of William Tell, Burroughs relished the freedom granted by Mexico.

Here, he could indulge his sexual proclivities and drug addiction without the same risks as in the US. Out of this experience came the autobiographical novella QueerThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
