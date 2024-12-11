Tolerance.ca
Israel government’s boycott of left-wing Haaretz newspaper is understandable for an administration in wartime

By Ori Wertman, Research Fellow, Faculty of Life Sciences and Education, University of South Wales
At a recent conference held in London by Israel’s longest-running newspaper, Haaretz, the publisher Amos Schocken – who is known for his critical stance towards Israel’s treatment of Palestinians – argued that the Palestinians who are defined by Israel as terrorists are, in fact, freedom fighters. Schocken also claimed that Israel is running a brutal apartheid regime against the Palestinian people and called for sanctions to be imposed on the Israeli leadership.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
