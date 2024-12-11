Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poliovirus found in wastewater in Spain, Germany and Poland – what you need to know

By Mariachiara Di Cesare, Professor in Population Studies and Global Health, University of Essex
Francis Hassard, Reader in Public Health Microbiology, Cranfield University
In 1988, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for the global eradication of polio. Within a decade, one of the three poliovirus strains was already virtually eradicated — meaning a permanent reduction of the disease to zero new cases worldwide.

Polio, also known as poliomyelitis, is an extremely contagious disease caused by the poliovirus. It attacks the nervous system and can lead to full paralysis within hours. The virus enters…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Latin America's birth rate declining?
~ Kenya has moved people out of the country illegally: what the law says about extraordinary rendition
~ The UK’s booming creative industries could employ even more people – if they attract fresh international investment
~ Queer: Daniel Craig is superb in this courageous William Burroughs adaptation
~ Russia and Ukraine face off at European security conference as all sides wait for Trump presidency
~ Israel government’s boycott of left-wing Haaretz newspaper is understandable for an administration in wartime
~ The hidden benefits of birdsong
~ Eighteen sad Christmas songs that will help you ease the festive blues
~ We’ve found an answer to the puzzle of how the largest galaxies formed
~ The human rights wins of 2024
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter