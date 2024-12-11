Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden benefits of birdsong

By Natalia Zielonka, Postdoctoral Researcher, Biological Sciences, University of East Anglia
Simon Butler, Professor of Applied Ecology, University of East Anglia
Imagine you’re walking across rolling hills that stretch for miles, with warm sunshine and the chirping of birds all around.

This peaceful and serene scene is an increasingly rare one in the modern world.

Our natural soundscapes are falling silent as bird populations decline. Humans are interacting less with nature, in what is sometimes referred to as an “extinction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Latin America's birth rate declining?
~ Kenya has moved people out of the country illegally: what the law says about extraordinary rendition
~ The UK’s booming creative industries could employ even more people – if they attract fresh international investment
~ Queer: Daniel Craig is superb in this courageous William Burroughs adaptation
~ Russia and Ukraine face off at European security conference as all sides wait for Trump presidency
~ Israel government’s boycott of left-wing Haaretz newspaper is understandable for an administration in wartime
~ Poliovirus found in wastewater in Spain, Germany and Poland – what you need to know
~ Eighteen sad Christmas songs that will help you ease the festive blues
~ We’ve found an answer to the puzzle of how the largest galaxies formed
~ The human rights wins of 2024
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter