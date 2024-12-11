Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’ve found an answer to the puzzle of how the largest galaxies formed

By Annagrazia Puglisi, Anniversary Fellow of Astrophysics, University of Southampton
It is as humbling as it is motivating to think about how much we still have to learn about the universe. My collaborators and I have just tackled one of astrophysics’ enduring mysteries: how massive elliptical galaxies can form.

Now, for the first time, we have solid observational evidence that provides an answer. Our results have recently been published in Nature.

Galaxies in the present-day universe fall into two broad…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is Latin America's birth rate declining?
~ Kenya has moved people out of the country illegally: what the law says about extraordinary rendition
~ The UK’s booming creative industries could employ even more people – if they attract fresh international investment
~ Queer: Daniel Craig is superb in this courageous William Burroughs adaptation
~ Russia and Ukraine face off at European security conference as all sides wait for Trump presidency
~ Israel government’s boycott of left-wing Haaretz newspaper is understandable for an administration in wartime
~ Poliovirus found in wastewater in Spain, Germany and Poland – what you need to know
~ The hidden benefits of birdsong
~ Eighteen sad Christmas songs that will help you ease the festive blues
~ The human rights wins of 2024
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter