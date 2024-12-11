Tolerance.ca
DRC: Senior army officials must be investigated for possible crimes against humanity over Goma massacre

By Amnesty International
The former governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu province and two other senior army officers must be investigated for possible crimes against humanity committed while suppressing a demonstration in Goma city, in which at least 56 people were unlawfully killed and over 80 wounded on 30 August 2023, Amnesty International said […] The post DRC: Senior army officials must be investigated for possible crimes against humanity over Goma massacre  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


