Moroccan schools are fuller thanks to cash grants. The problem now is the quality of their education – study

By Jules Gazeaud, Chargé de recherche CNRS, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Claire Ricard, Research Fellow at CERDI, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Conditional cash transfers can increase access to education – but they need to be accompanied by other measures to boost literacy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
