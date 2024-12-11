Louis Vuitton, Notre Dame and the quest for ‘secular immortality’
By Ben Voyer, Cartier Chaired Professor of Behavioural Sciences, Full Professor, Department of Entrepreneurship, ESCP Business School
Perrine Desmichel, Assistant Professor of Marketing, ESCP Business School
The CEO’s splashy style, which some critics see as influenced by US philanthropy, contrasts with the traditional French preference for understated sponsorship. What is Arnault hoping to achieve?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 11, 2024