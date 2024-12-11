Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Labor guarantees 3 days of childcare and 160 new centres. What does this mean for families?

By Peter Hurley, Associate Professor and Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melinda Hildebrandt, Education Policy Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Melissa Tham, Research Fellow, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
The Albanese government has pledged two major changes to early childhood education and care in the run up to next year’s federal election.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
